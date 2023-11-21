Charges made after alleged hate crime at Waterloo

Three men have been charged with racially aggravated public order offences

Three men have been charged after a "racially-aggravated altercation" at Waterloo station.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration, which coincided with Armistice Day, 11 November, took place in central London.

Towards the end of the march, pro-Palestinian protesters also staged a sit-in at Waterloo Station.

British Transport Police said that the incident happened at around 17:30 GMT shortly after a demonstration was dispersed from the station.

James Thomas, 33 of Christchurch, Ian Beim, 57, of Surbiton, and Kevin Sweeney, 61, of West Molesey, were all charged with racially aggravated public order offences.

They have all been bailed ahead of their court appearances next month.

Mr Thomas is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 13 December and Mr Beim and Mr Sweeney are due to attend the same court on 18 December.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed more than 100 arrests were made on 11 November.

