Charges: Man, 20, shot someone in north Minneapolis who he believed had stolen from him

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A 20-year-old man fatally shot someone inside a north Minneapolis home who he believed had stolen from him, according to charges.

Mozell M. Jones III, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree intentional murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the killing of Boris L. Likuwa, 21, of Minneapolis on Aug. 3 in the 2300 block of N. Dupont Avenue.

Jones was scheduled to appear in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

An adult in the home at the time told police that Jones was angry because he believed that Likuwa took advantage of Jones being incarcerated and stole from him. The complaint did not say what was allegedly stolen from Jones.

Jones' criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for robbery and weapons possession.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

