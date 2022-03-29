Charges: Man bought gun for person convicted of violent crimes, charges say

Mar. 29—MANKATO — A Fairfax man allegedly bought a gun in Mankato for someone who'd been convicted of violent crimes.

Mitch Maynard Grams, 28, was charged with two gross misdemeanors Monday in Blue Earth County District Court for illegally purchasing and transferring a firearm.

A criminal complaint states the New Ulm Police Department in June recovered a pistol from a person who wasn't eligible to possess a firearm due to past convictions. Receipts found in the person's residence reportedly listed a date of purchase at a Mankato business along with Grams' name.

Officers went to the business and viewed surveillance footage showing Grams and the person entering together before Grams purchased the pistol, according to the complaint.

