Charges: Man broke into ex's home in North Mankato

Jul. 11—ST. PETER — A Rochester man faces burglary charges after being accused of breaking into an ex's home in North Mankato.

Alberto Gutierrez, 48, was recently charged with felony burglary and two misdemeanors for theft and trespassing in Nicollet County District Court.

The ex called police June 1 to report Gutierrez came to her home several times uninvited over the past few days, according to a criminal complaint. He reportedly last lived at the residence in 2021.

After noticing signs of him being in the home while she was away, she reportedly found Gutierrez sitting in her kitchen on June 1 when she returned home for lunch. He told her he knew the door code, but she denied he did and noted the door was still locked.

She said she told him to leave several times and he refused until police were on their way. Before eventually leaving, he reportedly followed her outside and threw a bowl of food on the ground.

The woman suspected he entered the home through a window, which an officer observed had broken glass underneath it.

