Charges: Man dislocated jail worker's thumb Sunday

Apr. 25—MANKATO — An inmate reportedly dislocated a correctional officer's thumb Sunday at the Blue Earth County jail.

Steven Paul Pfeffer, 38, was charged with a felony for assaulting a correctional employee Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Jail officers said Pfeffer assaulted at least two workers by striking them and wrestling them, according to a criminal complaint. The assaults were reportedly on surveillance video.

One of the officers stated he couldn't move his thumb afterward and found out it was dislocated.

Pfeffer was previously charged with felony assault in January after allegedly biting and kicking hospital workers in Mankato.

