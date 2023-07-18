Charges: Man fled police after violating no-contact order

Jul. 18—MANKATO — Charges allege a man fled from police in Mankato in May after an officer responded to a report of him violating a no-contact order.

Christopher Raymond Headrick, 31, no permanent address, was charged with felonies for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, or DANCO, Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police have a warrant out for Headrick's arrest.

Dispatchers advised an officer that Headrick was pounding on the door of a woman's apartment on May 19, according to a criminal complaint. The DANCO prohibited him from contacting her.

The officer reported attempting to pull over Headrick's vehicle, leading to him speeding away. Police pursued Headrick for a time but ended the chase due to his high rate of speed and direction toward a higher traffic area.

They later found his unoccupied vehicle with a smashed window near Fifth Avenue and Spruce Street.

The woman told police that Headrick frequently visited her apartment despite the DANCO, and the vehicle belonged to her. Headrick's previous domestic violence-related convictions include cases in 2022 in 2021.

