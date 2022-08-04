Charges for man with gun near People's Convoy camp addressed in Washington County court

Charges against an Arizona man related to carrying a handgun near the People's Convoy camp at Hagerstown Speedway earlier this year were recently put on an inactive docket in Washington County District Court.

Brandon Glen Jackson, 28, of Scottsdale, was charged with illegally carrying a handgun after Maryland State Police responded March 24 to the speedway because the man's minibus was blocking the gate, according to Washington County District Court records.

On July 28, the misdemeanor charges of having a handgun on his person and having a loaded handgun on his person were both placed on the stet, or inactive, docket in District Court, according to court records.

Court news

The conditions for having the charges placed on the stet docket were not listed on the court documents for Jackson's July 28 court date.

What happened near the People's Convoy camp that led to gun charge?

State police arrived around 8 p.m. on March 24 to find a man standing on the minibus yelling as the vehicle blocked the gate for the speedway west of Hagerstown. Jackson and a small group of people seemed to be unhappy about elements of the convoy and its security, according to a charging document.

When asked if he had a gun with him, Jackson "smirked and stated that yes he did have a firearm on him and he went on to explain that it was a 9 mm," the charging document states.

Jackson said he didn't have a permit to carry the gun in Maryland and refused to answer further questions about it or comply with requests to search him. He was detained and searched, and found to be carrying a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun.

The People's Convoy, protesting government COVID mandates and airing other grievances, camped at the speedway periodically earlier this year. Occasionally, the vehicle convoy would head to the Washington, D.C., area in a show of protest.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Gun charges for man near People's Convoy camp put on inactive docket