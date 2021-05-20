Charges: Man impregnated 15-year-old

May 20—ST. PETER — A 22-year-old St. Peter man is facing felony charges after allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Police were notified after Pedro Hernandez Reynoso and the girl filed an application with Nicollet County for governmental assistance, according to a court complaint.

The girl confirmed to an investigator she was pregnant and said Reynoso knew she was only 15 years old. Reynoso reportedly confirmed he was the father of the baby and said he and the girl were engaged to be married.

Reynosos was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.