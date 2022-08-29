Charges: Man killed North St. Paul woman whose body was found in apartment following fire

A 41-year-old four-time convicted felon who was released from prison in March has been charged with last week’s killing of a North St. Paul woman, whose badly beaten body was found inside her apartment following a fire.

Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Shanna Renae Daniels, 43.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office concluded that Daniels died of homicide before the fire was started, although the cause is pending toxicology results, according to the criminal complaint against Bilbro. Daniels had multiple sharp-force injuries to her head, neck and pelvic area, as well as a perforated left eye and fractured nose. She did not have visible soot in her airway, the autopsy revealed.

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

According to the criminal complaint:

At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, North St. Paul police officers were sent to a fire at the apartment building at 2210 South Ave. Officers entered the building and saw an extensive amount of black smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. They heard someone yelling for help, but were unable to make entry into the apartment because of the smoke and fire.

After firefighters put out the blaze, they found Daniels’ partially burned body inside a bedroom.

Witnesses at the scene said an unidentified man was seen in Daniels’ apartment window while the fire was active. They said they had heard Daniels and her boyfriend arguing at the apartment the night before the fire.

The landlord identified Daniels’ boyfriend as Bilbro, who lived in an adjacent apartment building.

A witness said Bilbro had gone to Daniels’ apartment about 15 minutes before officers arrived on scene.

Another witness saw Bilbro in Daniels’ apartment at the time of the fire.

In Daniels’ apartment, investigators found a bag with bloody items: a pack of Newport cigarettes, a pair of scissors and a folding knife with its tip broken off.

BLOOD STAINS

In Bilbro’s apartment, a bloody pair of shoes was found near the door. A black phone with blood stains and a set of Daniels’ keys to her apartment were in his bedroom. A pair of sweatpants, a neon yellow work vest and a piece of paper — all with blood on them — were also found.

Story continues

Daniels’ small dog — covered in soot — was in the bathroom. Blood was on the sink and at the edge of the bathtub.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement arrested Bilbro around 4:30 a.m. Friday near a trail that led away from his apartment building. He had been sleeping in grass, and had with him a piece of paper with blood on it and Daniels’ EBT credit card.

In an interview with investigators, Bilbro changed his story several times, according to the complaint. He said he was just friends with Daniels, then said they had a sexual relationship. He acted surprised when told about the fire, then said he was at his apartment during the fire and walked away to smoke marijuana. He said he last saw Daniels on Aug. 23, then said Aug. 25, according to the complaint.

“Bilbro could not explain the items in his apartment that had blood on them,” the complaint read. “Bilbro denied the blood came from (Daniels).”

Bilbro said he had Daniels’ car keys because she let him drive her vehicle and denied having keys to her apartment. When asked about her dog being covered in soot and smelling of smoke, Bilbro said the dog was “just dirty,” the complaint read.

PAST CASES

Bilbro’s prior felony convictions were for attempted second-degree murder and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both from a 2008 case; third-degree assault in 2019; and failing to fulfill his registration requirement as a predatory offender last year.

According to court documents in the Hennepin County attempted murder charge, Bilbro threatened to kill the woman he was dating at the time and attacked her while she was asleep and her children slept in the room next door. He choked the woman and stabbed her in the eye, blinding her in that eye. He also sexually touched the woman’s daughter, court documents said.

He was sentenced to 163 months in prison — and given credit for 223 days already served in custody — on Sept. 15, 2008. He was released on Dec. 17, 2018.

Less than five months later, Bilbro was charged with assault in Ramsey County after a woman he was dating said he punched her in both eyes, knocking her out in St. Paul, according to a criminal complaint.

He was sentenced to 23 months in prison — and given credit for 89 days already served in custody — on Aug. 7, 2019. He was released on Aug. 1, 2020.

Last year, Bilbro pleaded guilty to failing to fulfill his registration requirement as a predatory offender. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison — with credit for 139 days already served in custody — last September and put on intensive supervised release on March 21.

