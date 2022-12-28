Charges: Man with knife threatened family member

Dec. 27—LE CENTER — A Mapleton man faces felony assault and property damage charges after being accused of threatening to stab a family member in Le Sueur.

Branden Michael Burg, 28, was charged Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Burg lunged toward the family member while holding a knife at her apartment, Le Sueur Meadows, Saturday. Police say Burg admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day.

The incident reportedly led to a standoff between police and Burg, who refused to leave the apartment's balcony. Police reported seeing him punch the building's siding before ripping off the siding, a light fixture and door screen.

Burg eventually climbed down a ladder and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the complaint.

The apartment's property manager planned to provide police with an estimate on damage to the building.

