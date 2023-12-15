Charges: Man set double amputee’s tent on fire near Target Field; victim near death

A 33-year-old man was charged Friday with setting on fire a double amputee's tent at a homeless encampment near Target Field last week.

The criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court said that the victim, 57-year-old Steven J. Waddell, remains hospitalized as of late Friday morning in critical condition with burns to 85 to 95% of his body. His wheelchair with him was badly burned, the complaint added.

"He is unlikely to survive his injuries," the charging document read.

Anthony C. Leikas, of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the arson attack on Dec. 4.

Leikas was arrested Thursday ahead of a court appearance later Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The complaint does not offer a motive for the arson.

According to the charges:

Police were alerted about 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 that someone had started a fire at the encampment near Glenwood Avenue and Twins Way. Officers soon located Waddell on the ground and severely burned.

Waddell told the officers that a man said "burn in hell" as he set the tent ablaze.

Surveillance video showed Leikas approached the tent, leave and then Waddell's shelter go up in flames shortly before midnight. First responders got to a suffering Waddell an hour later.

Video from a nearby gas station captured Leikas inside. Hennepin County intelligence analysts used those images to identify Leikas as the probable suspect.

After his arrest Thursday, Leikas watched video associated with the case. He told police he watched the fire burn, but it was set by two other people with cigarette butts, according to the complaint.