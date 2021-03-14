Charges: Man threatened woman with a machete
Mar. 13—WELLS — A man with a machete threatened to kill a woman he knows at a Wells motel, charges say.
Yorman Reyes Marin, 40, of Wells, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and terroristic threats Wednesday in Faribault County District Court.
A woman called police to the motel early Wednesday morning and said Marin threatened to kill her while holding a machete and would not leave her room. The woman said Marin also choked her on Tuesday and had threatened to chop her head off with the machete.
Marin was arrested without incident, according to the court complaint. A machete with an 18-inch blade was taken from the hotel room.