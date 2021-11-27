Charges: Man threatened woman, stole stranger's car

Nov. 26—MANKATO — A man allegedly stole a running vehicle after assaulting and threatening a woman he knows and going to her workplace with a crowbar.

Sean Michael Rasmussen, 30, of Mankato, allegedly threw a wooden box at a woman, hitting her in the head Monday morning. The woman also said Rasmussen threatened to kill her, according to a court complaint.

She did not call police at that time and went to work that evening.

Rasmussen reportedly came to the woman's work and displayed a crowbar during an argument. He ran to a nearby parking lot on S. Victory Drive and allegedly stole a vehicle.

The vehicle was found the next day undamaged. Rasmussen was found the next day in a garage near the woman's residence and was arrested.

He was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of threats and vehicle theft and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.