Charges: Man threw knife after setting grass fire

Dec. 6—MANKATO — A Mankato resident reportedly started a grass fire, threw a knife at a witness and ran from police.

Tyler Stephen Olsson, 27, allegedly poured gas on the ground and lit the grass on fire in a yard and around a fire pit at the Southhaven mobile home park where he lives at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A witness put out the fire with a hose, according to a court complaint. Olsson then allegedly threw an open folding knife and a cellphone at the man. The knife hit the man but he was not cut.

Olsson allegedly ran from police throwing two backpacks and a coat while doing so. Drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles allegedly were found in those items.

Olsson was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.