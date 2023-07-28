Charges: Man tried to hide from police in Hiniker Pond

Jul. 28—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of stealing a car before trying to hide from police in Hiniker Pond.

Kan Kuang Mar, 22, faces felony theft and misdemeanor fleeing police charges in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday states the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force located a stolen vehicle Monday and tipped off North Mankato police to it. An officer reported tracking the vehicle to Hiniker Pond's parking lot and confirmed it had been stolen.

Mar reportedly fled on foot and the officer momentarily lost sight of him, then "noted that Mar was in the water floating on his back attempting to hide with only his face showing above the water."

Mar got out of the water upon officer command and was handcuffed, according to the complaint.

When an officer searched Mar, he reported finding a criminal complaint related to another arrest related to a stolen vehicle. Mar allegedly said he had just gotten out of jail for possession of a stolen car and had gotten the vehicles at Mankato West High School from a friend or friends.

The complaint states the officer asked Mar if he assumed the cars that his friends gave to him were stolen, to which Mar said, "That's a safe assumption."

The previous incident reportedly occurred July 14, when Mar was charged with felonies for theft and receiving stolen property in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mar's initial court appearance for the most recent charges is set for Aug. 3.