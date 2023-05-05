Charges: Man used aerosol can to shoot flames toward law enforcement

May 5—LAKE CRYSTAL — A Lake Crystal man was accused of using an aerosol can to shoot flames toward law enforcement officers Tuesday.

Lucas Paul Abbe, 27, was charged with felony assault, gross misdemeanor assault and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Blue Earth Sheriff's Department officers arrived to Humphrey Street in Lake Crystal and contacted Abbe, who was reportedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers reported seeing him light contents from the aerosol can on fire and "directing the resulting flame" toward them. While trying to arrest him, police said Abbe tried to strike an officer.

A lieutenant then tased Abbe, followed by Abbe being accused of discharging the flame near the lieutenant's body.

Law enforcement officers eventually took Abbe into custody and brought him to jail. Abbe's initial appearance in court is set for May 18.

