Charges: Mankato man allegedly sexually assaulted intoxicated woman

Feb. 6—MANKATO — A criminal complaint alleges a Mankato man sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman on Halloween night 2021.

Maxwell James Rhodes, 20, was charged with two felonies for criminal sexual misconduct with an incapacitated person Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The complaint states Mankato police went to a residence on Oct. 31, 2021 to investigate a suspected sexual assault. The woman told police she went to a party at 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 before going to Rhodes' house next door.

They went to his bedroom, she said, which had people in it. They reportedly left, and once alone he reportedly started removing her pants.

She said she told him no multiple times as well as telling him she was too intoxicated for a sexual encounter. He reportedly didn't stop and proceeded to sexually assault her.

The woman went to the emergency room for a sexual assault examination afterward, while police obtained DNA samples from her and Rhodes. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension returned results from DNA analyses to police on Nov. 10, 2022, finding that his DNA was found on her body.

The probability of his DNA profile being on her was reportedly "greater than 100 billion times more likely" than if the source was from an unknown or unrelated individual, according to the complaint.

Rhode's first appearance in court is scheduled for March 2.

