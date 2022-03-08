Charges: Mankato man assaulted correctional officer, made violent threats

Mar. 7—MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly assaulted a county jail worker and threatened to choke a police officer after getting kicked out of a bar Saturday.

Jarrell Jaray Graves, 34, was charged with two felonies for violent threats and assaulting a correctional employee and three additional misdemeanors Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Graves returned to a bar and attempted to punch someone after getting kicked out earlier in the evening.

Graves reportedly had a .239 blood alcohol content afterward, and police determined he was acting too aggressive to go to a detoxification facility. When an officer told Graves he was going to jail, Graves allegedly threatened to choke him if he came into his cell.

At the jail, Graves grabbed a correctional officer's hand "with such force that it caused a visible injury," according to the complaint.

