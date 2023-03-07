Charges: Mankato man damaged carwash then fled

Mar. 6—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces felony charges after reportedly damaging a car wash then fleeing from police in late February.

Branden Anthony Hendrickson, 23, was recently charged in Blue Earth County District Court with three felonies for property damage, fleeing police and drug possession, along with misdemeanors for fleeing police on foot and reckless driving.

A criminal complaint states a caller reported Hendrickson had been changing oil and smoking methamphetamine at a carwash on Feb. 27. Police arrived, reportedly leading to Hendrickson fleeing in his vehicle.

He struck the garage door on his way out, according to the complaint, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Officers said the pursuit lasted for about five miles, at times going around 60 mph on city roads. They also reported Hendrickson drove through red lights and stop signs before stopping or crashing into a snow bank and fleeing on foot.

Substances in Hendrickson's vehicle reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Once caught, Hendrickson admitted to fleeing because he had an active warrant and didn't want to get kicked out of drug court, according to the complaint.

His initial appearance in court is scheduled for March 9.

