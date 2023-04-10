Charges: Mankato man made threats with knife

Apr. 10—MANKATO — A Mankato man was accused of threatening people with a knife Sunday.

Javier Infante Ceballos, 25, was charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Two people told police about the threat, according to a criminal complaint, saying he grabbed the knife out of his waistband. He reportedly proceeded to point it at them while threatening to kill them, the complaint states.

One of the people responded by going into a bedroom and calling police.

Ceballos' initial court appearance is set for April 20.

