Charges: Mankato man pulled knife on group

Mar. 15—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces felony assault charges after being accused of pulling a knife on two people at a residence Monday.

Bradley Scott Gottskalkson, 41, was charged with two felonies for assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony for threats of violence Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Gottskalkson went into a room where the two people were, screamed at them to leave, and said he had a knife and wasn't afraid to use it. One of them said Gottskalkson held the knife tip against his shoulder to the point he could feel it through his jacket.

The two told police Gottskalkson led them out of the residence at knifepoint and they thought he was going to use it against them.

Police say Gottskalkson told them he threw the knife into the backyard, where officers found it. He reportedly said he used the knife to "lure them out of the house."

