Charges: Mankato man sold cocaine to informant

Dec. 5—MANKATO — A Mankato man reportedly sold cocaine to a confidential informant, leading to felony charges.

Charles Demon Phillips, 40, was charged with felonies for drug sales and possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the informant with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force purchased 1.7 grams of cocaine from Phillips on Nov. 2.

Afterward, task force agents used a search warrant on his residence and reported locating 27.3 grams of cocaine, 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 1,132 grams of marijuana.

Police say a woman who lives at the residence said Phillips didn't live there but did have access to it. She reportedly knew he had recently been in the home but didn't know he was selling cocaine.

The woman said he left Mankato and may have gone to Chicago. Police requested a warrant for his arrest.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola