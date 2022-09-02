All charges on Meola murder suspect bound over to adult court

Sep. 2—PAINESVILLE — All of the charges against the 20-year-old man charged in connection with the murder of Timothy E. Meola have been bound over to adult court.

Demarco A. Jones of Willowick, was 17 years old when Meola, owner of Meola Catering/Guyreino's Deli in Ashtabula, was found dead inside his house on Mentor Avenue.

During Jones' preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lake County Juvenile Court, prosecutors successfully argued to have Jones' charges of robbery with the intent to inflict harm, burglary with person present and theft and tampering with evidence bound over to adult court, said Katrina Magnusson of the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

The two most serious charges — murder and aggravated murder — were bound over to adult court on Aug.10, according to court records.

The case will now be presented to a Lake County grand jury, Magnusson said.

The Painesville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones on July 28. His first appearance was in Lake County Juvenile Court because he was a minor when the crime was committed. Given the seriousness of the charges against him, prosecutors fought to have his case transferred to Lake County Common Pleas Court, otherwise known as adult court.

Jones is being held on a $2 million, 10-percent cash or surety bond at the Lake County Jail, where he's been since his arrest.

Police found Meola, 65, of Painesville, dead inside home on Sept. 7, 2019, after his daughter called police when her father failed to show up for a catering job.

Police discovered Meola's vehicle, a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was missing from the driveway.

The vehicle was found three days later parked next to a Dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and Meola's house.

A cause of death was never officially released, but the case was investigated as a homicide by Painesville police and BCI.