Charges: Meth hidden in sweetener package

Aug. 22—MANKATO — Charges against a Mankato man allege he received methamphetamine hidden in a mailed package of sweetener.

Robb Douglas Lund, 43, was charged with felonies for first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents used a search warrant on Lund's Blue Earth County residence Saturday and found a parcel package from a California address in his room. The name on the package was not anyone listed as living at the residence.

The package contained commercially sealed and packaged candy and packaged sweetener with a broken seal, according to the complaint. An agent reported finding suspected meth inside the sweetener package.

A cooler in the bedroom also contained suspected meth, LSD and cocaine, the complaint states, and the living room had additional paraphernalia and controlled substances. The suspected methamphetamine weighed about 1,304 grams, or 2.87 pounds, in total.

The complaint states Lund was in detox when he was charged and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola