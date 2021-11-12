Charges: Minneapolis woman fatally beat infant son

A Minneapolis woman was charged Friday with murder for fatally beating her newborn son.

Addison S. Perdew, 23, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional murder.

Perdew is accused of killing her two-month-old son Wednesday in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South. She is in custody at the Hennepin County jail on $1 million bail, and did not have an attorney listed for her case.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that the boy died of blunt force injuries, and suffered 33 rib fractures, multiple skull fractures, lacerations of the liver, a fractured right clavicle and hemorrhaging in the brain and both lungs. The office has not released his identity.

According to the criminal complaint: Police responded to Perdew's apartment about 3 a.m. for a call that a baby had been beaten to death. They found Perdew inside crying, vomiting and claiming that she had consumed a bottle of pills.

Perdew pointed to the back of the apartment, where police found the boy under a blanket. The infant had blood on his face and bruises over most of his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby, police also found blankets strewn about, a broken mirror and a bottle of Bacardi Rum that was 3/4 empty, the charges said.

Perdew was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. The complaint alleges that she told police she didn't remember beating her son but said she "was the only one there and must have done it."

Perdew's right hand was swollen and bruised read, according to the charges.

Police also received a video Perdew sent to someone a few days earlier. In the video, the baby was crying in a car seat and Perdew, according to the complaint, called the baby "annoying," used an expletive, and said "go to sleep."

Perdew also allegedly sent text messages to others that said, "Im bout to kill him" and "im gonna choke him," among other texts.

Minutes before police arrived at her apartment Wednesday, the charges said, Perdew texted someone, "I'm not going to prison n I can't bring him back to life."

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib