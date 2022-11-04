Charges: Montour County man lit fire, brandished power saw while troopers were at house

Nov. 4—DANVILLE — A Montour County man has been charged by Pennsylvania state police with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and arson, following a domestic disturbance on Wednesday afternoon.

John Andrew Young, 59, was charged by police after they responded to a domestic disturbance at 13 R and H Ave., Liberty Township.

According to court documents, when troopers arrived, Young retreated into the residence and lit a fire using two gas cans. Troopers were inside the home when Young ignited the fire.

Troopers then encountered Young at an exterior door, according to court documents. Young approached police with a reciprocating power saw and refused to drop the weapon, troopers said.

Troopers said Young was tased and taken into custody.

Charges were then prepared with the approval of the Montour County District Attorney Angie Mattis, charging Young with attempted murder, terroristic threats, simple assault, arson, aggravated arson, and resisting arrest.

Young was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Marvin Shrawder and denied bail. He is being held at the Montour County Jail.

Shortly after the fire started, the Liberty Valley Fire Department arrived at the scene — at 5:13 p.m., said Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Applegate, on Thursday. "Within minutes we knocked down part of the structure," he said.

The entire first floor was destroyed.

No one was inside the structure, he said. It took 20 minutes to get the fire under control, Applegate added.

Assisting Liberty Township firefighters at the scene were firefighters from Valley Township and Danville fire departments.