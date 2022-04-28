Charges: Motorist accused of pointing gun at woman

Apr. 28—MANKATO — A Mankato motorist allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in another car Monday.

Michael B. Eken, 45, faces felonies for illegal firearm or ammunition possession and drug possession in Blue Earth County District Court. He was charged Tuesday.

The woman reported Eken was driving in a white Chevrolet when the incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Using the vehicle's description and license plate number, police located Eken as he drove into a driveway about 20 minutes later.

During a search of his vehicle, police reported finding a pistol magazine and several rounds of ammunition. Eken reportedly has felonies related to controlled substances and crimes of violence barring him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Officers also found a baggie in a gray sweatshirt with white shards of a crystalized substance in it. The substance reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 15.9 grams.

The car also had three plastic baggies with a white residue inside, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola