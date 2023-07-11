Charges: Mpls. woman spewed racial slurs, falsely accused Black ride-share driver of assault

A woman has been charged with repeatedly shouting racial slurs toward an Uber driver that echoed up and down Hennepin Avenue in south Minneapolis while falsely accusing to a 911 dispatcher that he assaulted her.

Jill C. Berquist, 38, stands charged in Hennepin County District Court with two misdemeanors: falsely reporting a crime and disorderly conduct in connection with the tirade on April 1, 2022, that the driver video-recorded and posted by the driver on YouTube.

Warning: Video contains graphic language and racial slurs.

Berquist, who was charged late last month, has her initial court hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, 47-year-old Wesley Gakuo, of St. Paul, told the Star Tribune he never touched Berquist nor ever been subjected to such a racist verbal attack since moving to Minnesota from Kenya in 1999.

Gakuo, who still drives for Uber, said he holds no ill will against Berquist: "I hope she will figure a way for her life."

While Berquist did not respond to a request for an interview, her mother defended her.

Julie Berquist said she has watched some of the video online, which has been viewed more than 43,000 times.

"She didn't do anything wrong. He did not take the designated route. He took a longer route."

As for the slurs, the mother said, "She has Black friends. She is not a racist person." She explained that her daughter used that language because she had too much to drink and has various mental challenges.

The complaint's allegations are largely consistent with Gakuo's video.

"Go to Uptown!" the video captured her screaming with a vulgarity thrown in. Gakuo warned her not to call him that, and she threatened to call police.

After Gakuo got out of the car, Berquist ripped a mounted iPad tablet and threw it out the window. She then exited the car and kept up her profane and racially charged outburst. The video then shifted to Gakuo filming when both were outside his vehicle.

On the phone with 911 and at times screaming the same racial slur, she said, "He didn't want to take me home. ... Please send the police for the Black man who punched me."

As her screams rose above the noise of passing vehicles, a man marched toward Berquist and shouted, "Get out of my neighborhood! ... I'm having you arrested."

She responded, " 'I'm white. I live here. Black people don't live here.' "

Off-camera, someone replied, "Excuse me?"

Officers chose not to cite Gakuo and offered Berquist a ride home. Instead, she chose to walk home around 11 p.m.

According to the complaint:

The dispatcher told Berquist to stop using the slur and asked her whether she wanted medical personnel sent. She declined. Officers arrived, and she told them Gakuo struck the left side of her face. However, officers saw no evidence of physical harm.

Berquist later submitted photos to police that she said were related to the incident. She repeated that the driver punched her and added that he held her down. She said she was hit on the right side of her face — contrary to her earlier statement of being struck on the left side —and incorrectly said that emergency medical personnel came to her aid.

A review of the officers' body-worn camera recordings revealed no claim of Gakuo holding her down and no presence of emergency medical personnel.