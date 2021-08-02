Charges: Naked burglar urinated in stranger's apartment

Aug. 2—MANKATO — A woman reportedly found a naked stranger in her Mankato apartment urinating in a sink.

The woman reported the intruder backed her into a corner and would not let her leave her apartment on Campus View Road at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, the man was wearing a sweatshirt he'd taken from the apartment but was naked below the waist, according to a court complaint. He reportedly gave a false name but was identified as Benjamin George Marti, 40, of Mankato.

Marti appeared to be high and was taken to a detox facility. He was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with gross misdemeanor burglary and misdemeanors for trespassing, theft, disorderly conduct and giving a false name.