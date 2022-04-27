Charges: Newport man molested 13-year-old boy who responded to online ad for a photo shoot

A Newport man is accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy last year after the teen responded to an online ad for a photo shoot.

Davyd M. Delving-Thompson, 59, was charged last week in Washington County District Court with one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged incident in August and six counts of felony possessing child pornography. Authorities allege he had photographs and videos on his laptop that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified included known victims of child sexual abuse.

A warrant for Delving-Thompson’s arrest was issued on April 21 and he remained out of custody on Wednesday. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

According to the criminal charges, a Washington County deputy on Aug. 26 was dispatched to a report of criminal sexual conduct. A man said his two sons responded to an ad on Craigslist for a photo shoot and that one of them — a 13-year-old — became a victim of criminal sexual conduct.

The boy’s adult brother said he had exchanged emails with a man, which authorities later identified as Delving-Thompson, about the online ad. The brother said he and his brother met the man, whose name was Davyd, but went by “Michael,” at his apartment building in the 2300 block of Hastings Avenue in Newport.

The brother said they signed a “guest logbook” at the building before all three of them went to Delving-Thompson’s first-floor apartment. In the living room, Delving-Thompson used his cell phone to take pictures of the brothers, who had their shirts off and were wearing swim trunks and underwear, the charges allege.

Delving-Thompson “wanted them to pretend they were at the beach,” the charges read.

They then went to his bedroom, where the brothers laid down with their backs to each other, the charges say. Delving-Thompson closed the blinds for privacy.

Delving-Thompson rubbed the boy’s arm “to calm him down” and then his back, chest and legs, charges read. He then allegedly touched the boy’s penis.

The boy told Delving-Thompson that he wanted to go back to the living room and put on his shirt, but he asked the boy not to, according to the charges. In a hallway, Delving-Thompson asked the boy if could touch his penis again, but the boy refused and Delving-Thompson “did it anyway,” the charges read.

Delving-Thompson gave $300 to the brothers, who then left.

In October, investigators searched Delving-Thompson’s apartment and seized a cell phone, tablet computer and laptop computer. Digital forensic analysis revealed the laptop had four photos and two videos of underage prepubescent boys and girls doing sexual acts, according to the charges.

