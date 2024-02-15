Charges now filed against man shot by police in Willmar, Minnesota

Feb. 14—WILLMAR

— A criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Feb. 13, in

Kandiyohi County District Court

gives greater detail surrounding circumstances that led a Willmar police officer to shoot a man alleged to have swung a knife at him in downtown Willmar on Feb. 4.

The man shot by the officer — Jerry Bernard Jones, 33, of Willmar — is facing two felony counts of assault, one first-degree and one second-degree; two felony counts of threats of violence; a felony drug possession charge and a gross misdemeanor assault charge.

A first appearance has not yet been scheduled, according to the online case file, which also indicates an order was signed to hold Jones without bond. According to a

previous news release

from the BCA, Jones was hospitalized and in stable condition as of Feb. 9. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer who fired his handgun was earlier identified as Sgt. Michael Holme of the

Willmar Police Department.

He has 17 years of law enforcement experience, according to the BCA. Holme suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, an adult male reported around 8:10 a.m. Feb. 4 that he was threatened by a man with a knife, later identified as Jones, in the lobby of an apartment building in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

The criminal complaint states video footage from the lobby shows Jones picking up a knife and meeting the adult male with the knife in his left hand after the male enters the building.

During the interaction, Jones blocks the path of the man, who is seen putting his hands up and backing away from Jones and exiting the building as Jones continues to follow him. The entire interaction lasts for approximately 30 seconds, according to the complaint.

The adult male later told detectives that he had arrived at the apartment building where he resides and was met in the lobby by Jones, who was holding a knife by his side.

Jones spoke to the man and told him to leave. The man told detectives that Jones then began taking longer strides toward him before he decided to leave the building and call 911.

He explained he had a brief interaction with Jones the previous day, but that Jones was "talking gibberish to him." He also said Jones appeared to be staying in the lobby of the apartment building.

According to the criminal complaint, evidence collected from the lobby of the building included a backpack, which contained numerous items of clothing and paperwork belonging to Jones. Drug items, including a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, were found in the front pouch of the backpack.

According to the criminal complaint, Holme's body camera was activated and recorded the incident leading up to and after the shooting.

In the video footage, Holme finds the adult male who had called 911 standing on the sidewalk, greets him and begins talking when the sound of a door opening is heard.

Holme then sees Jones exit the building. According to the complaint, about six feet separated Jones from Holme.

Holme is then heard asking Jones what is going on as Jones is seen transferring a knife from his left to his right hand and beginning to move toward Holme. According to the complaint, about nine seconds elapsed from when Holme first spoke with Jones to when the first shot was fired.

The complaint states Holme is heard ordering Jones to drop the weapon multiple times after he draws his handgun and begins backpedaling away from Jones and into the street. Instead, Jones continued to "rapidly and aggressively" approach Holme while swinging his arms.

After Jones closes the gap to just a few feet between himself and Holme, Holme fires one round from his handgun and falls backwards in the middle of the street. Jones is seen standing above Holme, still holding the knife, and begins to make slashing motions.

Holme continues to fire for about three more seconds, before Jones turns and runs away from him.

Holme then gets up off the ground and radios "shots fired" to dispatch, before he continues to pursue Jones. According to the complaint, Holme did not discharge his firearm again.

Jones continues to run north toward the end of the block, before turning west. He crossed the street and moved towards the sidewalk near the parking lot of the Kandiyohi County Office building before he lay down.

According to the complaint, Holme requested an ambulance, as Jones attempted to get up and continue to walk away before falling on the street.

Two additional squad vehicles then pulled up to the scene, near the corner of Fourth Street and Benson Avenue Southwest. Another officer is seen walking up to Jones and heard ordering him to drop the knife before using his foot to push the knife out from Jones' hand.

Officers, including Holme, then begin to provide medical care for Jones before medical personnel arrive on scene.

Jones was transported and treated at a hospital before being flown out by helicopter to a trauma center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones' public criminal history includes two previous felony convictions for

fleeing police in a motor vehicle

and third-degree arson, in 2017 and 2021 respectively. Both offenses occurred in Kandiyohi County.

His most recent conviction was for a gross misdemeanor assault in December of 2022, also within Kandiyohi County. He was ordered to serve 365 days in jail but had received credit for 114 days served while the remaining time was stayed for two years of probation.

In an amended sentencing order filed March 29, 2023, Jones was ordered to serve 365 days in jail with credit for 156 days already served.