Charges: Officer hurt in high-speed, wrong-way chase

Sep. 20—ST. PETER — A fleeing driver allegedly went the wrong way down Highway 169 before a crash that injured a St. Peter police officer.

The chase late Thursday night reached nearly 130 mph and occurred after a report of an attempted burglary at a St. Peter campground, charges say.

Noah Michael Guttum, 24, of New Ulm, was charged with felony fleeing police and gross misdemeanors for criminal vehicular operation and property damage Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

According to the court complaint:

An officer responded to a burglary call at Mill Pond Park around 11:40 p.m. and saw Guttum and a woman outside.

Guttum got into a vehicle and sped away. He got onto northbound Highway 169 and went as fast as 127 mph.

He twice crossed into the southbound lanes while continuing northbound, requiring multiple southbound drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him.

He was going the wrong way at 85 mph when he braked and officer Thomas Winsell rear-ended him. Winsell's arms were injured by his airbag. The crash forced Guttum to a stop and Winsell was able to take him into custody.

Another officer found an Airsoft gun on the ground next to Guttum's vehicle and BBs in the vehicle along with a baseball bat, a gardening hoe and drug paraphernalia.

The woman who was outside the camper was gone before another officer got to the campground.

The camper's occupant said he received text messages from the woman, with whom he is acquainted, threatening to break into the camper. He then heard a man talking about breaking camper windows and heard someone trying to open the camper door.

No charges have been filed in the alleged burglary attempt.