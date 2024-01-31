Charges pending against 3 who robbed man Tuesday night on Red Line platform, cops say

Charges are pending against three people who robbed a man on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near North Side but were caught by officers waiting at the Cermak station, Chicago police said.

About 8:45 p.m., two males and a female robbed a 23-year-old man on a Red Line train platform in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue. The trio approached the victim and demanded his property, and he complied, police said.

The robbers fled the scene by boarding a train headed south. But officers were waiting at the Cermak station and saw the culprits matching the description of the robbers and took them into police custody after they were identified as the people responsible for the robbery, police said.

Charges are pending against the three.