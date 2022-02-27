Charges pending against man who crashed car into home

Feb. 27—Charges are pending against a man the county sheriff's office says crashed his car into a Green Valley home and then tried to inject crack before fleeing on Friday.

The man, who has yet to be charged, is facing a number of charges, including hit and run, possession of crack cocaine, assault of a deputy, destruction of property and various traffic offenses.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports coming in at around 4:30 p.m. Friday from the 11800 block of Lynn Crest Road in Green Valley for reports of a vehicle running through yards in the neighborhood.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had crashed his vehicle into a residence, with photos showing he slammed through a garage door, damaging the garage's brick walls.

Deputies say they saw the man actively attempting to inject crack cocaine in the vehicle, still partially in the garage. When deputies attempted to remove him from the vehicle, he allegedly threw a bag of crack at a deputy, striking him.

As of Saturday, court records related to the incident had not been filed online.

