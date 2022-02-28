Charges pending against man who stole and crashed ambulance in Ogdensburg

Feb. 28—OGDENSBURG — Charges are pending against a man who stole an ambulance at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and eventually crashed it into a Ogdensburg home's garage Monday afternoon.

Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said that a man had been at the Emergency Room at CHMC and that police were dispatched there after he had become combative. Before police could get there, the man allegedly stole an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance at approximately 3:17 p.m.

"He stole an ambulance, left down Mansion Ave. southbound at a high rate of speed and he went through a garage at the intersection of Cedar and Mansion," said Chief Kearns.

The subject was brought back to CHMC for evaluation and charges are pending, according to Chief Kearns said that his name will be released once charges have been filed.

Chief Kearns said that both the garage and ambulance sustained significant damage.

City police had been at the hospital for a previous incident regarding a different man who had been involved in a brief standoff at the intersection of State Highways 37 and 68.

"Ultimately we were able to have a peaceful surrender from the individual and brought him up to Claxton-Hepburn for precautionary medical treatment and while our officers were at the hospital with him, they called on the radio saying they had a combative male in the Emergency Room can you send another officer up here," said Chief Kearns, who stated that the next transmission was of the stolen ambulance.

OVRS Chief of Emergency Services Kenneth J. Gardner said that they were still gathering information on the incident and did not have a comment at this time.