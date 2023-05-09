Charges pending for five teens accused of Bellevue armed robbery

Bellevue detectives have referred charges for five teenagers accused of the Apr. 26 armed robbery of a 7-11, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The five teens - three 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old - are accused of robbing the convenience store in the 100 block of Bellevue Way Southeast at gunpoint.

Detectives say three of the teens entered the store at 2:35 a.m., fired one shot inside, and fleeing with cash while the two others remained in the car.

Shortly after, their vehicle - a white Jeep Cherokee - was spotted in Bothell.

Bothell police chased after the vehicle and shots were fired at the officers. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The chase ended after the car was abandoned near North 180th Street and Sunnyside Avenue North.

Bothell police soon found and arrested the three boys and two girls. Two guns were found in the stolen car.



