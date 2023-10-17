Charges pending after suspect hits 2 deputies and 2 cop cars

Oct. 17—CANTON — Charges against an as-yet unnamed suspect are pending after the person allegedly fled the scene of a suspected burglary and injured two county sheriff deputies while smashing up two police cars.

Village police say they responded to a report of a possible burglary at 1 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco location on East Main Street in Canton.

Canton village officer James Gibson, the first to arrive, got out of his patrol car and the suspect charged at him, with Gibson then shooting the man with a taser, according to Canton police.

Chief James Santimaw said the suspect pulled out the Taser probes and got into a van. At that point, St. Lawrence County Deputy Seth Carr arrived, and had just gotten out of his patrol vehicle when the suspect drove the van at him.

Santimaw said the van crashed into the deputy's vehicle, striking Carr, and flinging him over the vehicle and causing the deputy to land on the pavement. The suspect then drove the van into a second police car, this one a Canton police vehicle, that had just reached the scene.

The van took off on Route 11 toward DeKalb.

Santimaw says state police used spike strips, which blew out the van's tires. From there, the suspect continued onto County Route 17 in DeKalb where police boxed in the van and the suspect was taken into custody.

A second sheriff's deputy, Travis Stephenson, suffered a cut to his arm at the Route 17 scene. He and Carr were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where they were treated and released, Undersheriff Sean P. O'Brien said.

Santimaw said as of Tuesday afternoon, charges against the suspect were still pending. He said police will identify the person once they are formally charged.