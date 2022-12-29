Charges pending for suspect who tussled with police after South Side shooting of 25-year-old

A shooting on the city’s South Side left one man shot, while a Chicago police officer was injured during a scuffle with one of the alleged assailants, who was then arrested on Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

At about 1:40 p.m. a 25-year-old man was near a business in the 8700 block of South State Street when several assailants confronted him and one shot him in the arm, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to UChicago Medicine in good condition. As the assailants fled, police responding to the shooting got into a scuffle with a person who was near the scene of the attack, police said.

An officer was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening, while the person who the officer fought with was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.