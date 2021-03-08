Charges permanently dropped against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend for shooting officer the night she was killed

Best Life

In the midst of the #FreeBritney movement and renewed talk about her ongoing conservatorship, Britney Spears' life often seems like it's shrouded in mystery. But there is one aspect of her life that she regularly shares online: her relationship. Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari, who have been together for four years now, often post photos of themselves together on Instagram, including pictures from their travels or just time spent hanging out at home.Spears and Asghari met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party" in which he played her love interest. They're now in a serious relationship, and Asghari spends time with Spears' two sons from her relationship with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. But while it may seem like Spears and Asghari are simply sharing insight into their lives freely, in a new interview with Forbes, the actor and personal trainer explained that he's "very careful" about what he shares, knowing full well he's dating one of the biggest pop stars of all time.Read on to see what Asghari had to say and to learn more about his relationship with Spears. And for more on Spears' personal life, check out Britney Spears Just Posted a Very Rare Photo of Her Teenage Sons. He wants to share his relationship in a casual way, like anyone else. Asghari is in a relationship with an incredibly famous celebrity, but he wants to share about his life online spontaneously and without having some sort of plan."I don't create a strategy," he told Forbes. "I think the best way you can be on social media is to be as natural as possible. It's very important that when you're happy with your personal life, you want to share it and you want people to see it because you're proud of it and you want to show it off, but it's also very important to keep and maintain your privacy because it's called a personal relationship or life for a reason."And for more on what Asghari has shared recently, check out Britney Spears' Boyfriend Just Slammed Her Dad on Instagram. While he shares photos freely, he is still "protective" of his relationship. As far as posting on social media, Asghari said, "I do it authentically. Whether it's an occasion or a photo or video that I like, I post it on social media."Outside of posting pictures, though, Asghari and Spears are pretty quiet about their relationship. They've appeared at a couple red carpet events, but they don't often go into detail about each other in interviews or on their social media accounts. "I'm very careful when it comes to my personal life," Asghari continued. "I'm very protective of that. But at the same time, I think it's very healthy what you appreciate from your personal life and what you're proud of.” Spears has a social media team, but she posts her Instagram messages herself, they say. Since Spears is under a conservatorship and has been since 2008, some fans believe that Spears has posted hidden messages on her social media about her current state.Spears' social media manager, Cassie Petrey, spoke out about this theory in February, and said that Spears does her own Instagram posts. "Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions on Instagram," Petrey shared on her own account. "She finds the Google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself." Petrey noted that, like many celebs, Spears does have a social media team, but that does not mean they're controlling her Instagram.In July 2020, Spears commented on the fact that some followers may not "like my posts or even understand them." But, she said, "This is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others."For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Asghari also shared what he hopes the future holds for him and Spears. In the Forbes interview, Asghari talked about his hopes for the future, and he said he wants to take his "career to the next step when it comes to acting." He recently appeared on The Family Business and NCIS. As for his personal life, he added, "I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”Asghari also recently spoke out about his future with Spears in light of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on her early career and her conservatorship. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said in a statement to People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."And for more on the fallout from the documentary and how the treatment of young female stars is being reexamined, check out This Resurfaced Oprah Interview With Mary-Kate and Ashley Has Fans Livid.