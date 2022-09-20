Charges pile up against security hospital patient

Sep. 20—ST. PETER — A patient at the state's Forensic Mental Health Program in St. Peter faces a series of felony charges for assault, violent threats and property damage.

Terrion Lamar Sherman, 26, was charged with eight felonies related to either assault causing great bodily harm, violent threats or property damages, along with multiple misdemeanors, this month in Nicollet County District Court. Sherman is considered "mentally ill and dangerous," along with having a chemical dependency.

The assault charge stems from a May incident in which Sherman reportedly punched a man, stomped on his head and threatened to kill him after the man tried to kick him, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states the man lost consciousness after the stomp and was taken to the hospital.

A staff member at the facility reported the two men had gotten into an verbal argument during the previous night. After the man was restrained, Sherman is alleged to have said he'd "take care of" the man himself if it happened again.

Before the May incident, another slate of charging documents accuse him of threatening to kill staff members in April, spitting in one of their faces and throwing a container of urine at them.

A third series of charges from earlier in April allege he caused about $1,700 in damage during three incidents in his unit that month. He's accused of breaking ceiling tiles, smashing a television, then grabbing a security shield from a staff member and using it to break more ceiling tiles, lights, air vents and office windows.

The most recent series of charges are related to Sherman threatening a staff member and her family in early September, according to a criminal complaint. He also reportedly threw his milk and juice at staff before throwing a foam chair into ceiling tiles and breaking an air vent.

The damage was estimated to cost about $2,000.

