Charges: Police tie homicide suspect to shell casings found at two crimes scenes on St. Paul block

A man arrested Wednesday inside a St. Paul home he broke into first had shot and killed a man on the same block of the city’s Greater East Side, charges allege.

Tevon Antowon King, 27, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in the killing of 36-year-old James Harmon, who was found at his home in the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue on Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound to his head.

The SWAT team arrested King after he broke into a home five houses away from Harmon’s, according to charges. King, who was found sleeping in the basement with a Springfield 9mm next to him, had fired a shot outside the home, went inside and threatened to shoot a 29-year-old man, who hid in a bathroom and called 911.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged King on Thursday with two counts of first-degree burglary.

Investigators tied King to Harmon’s murder by the handgun and shell casings that were found at both homes, Friday’s complaint said.

The same handgun also fired casings recovered at the scenes of two other St. Paul cases, the complaint said. King reportedly fired a gun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in 2020. King’s father used the gun to kill a dog in 2021.

It remained unclear Friday whether King and Harmon had known each other. Police said Thursday they were trying to determine whether that was the case.

According to the criminal complaints against King:

On Wednesday morning, officers and medics were sent to Harmon’s home on a call of a man who was not breathing. Harmon was in his basement bedroom, lying on his bed, wrapped in covers. He had an apparent gunshot injury and medics pronounced him dead.

Officers found a shell casing at the foot of his bed.

An autopsy showed Harmon died of a gunshot to the head fired at “close or near contact.”

Harmon’s roommate told officers that Harmon was not up yet when she took her kids to school and that she thought it unusual since he was usually awake by 6:30 a.m. She checked on him after getting back from dropping off her kids, and found him lying in bed with blood on his head and face. She called 911.

She said she last spoke to Harmon around 9 p.m. Tuesday, that they talked about how much Harmon enjoyed his job and was looking forward to going to work the next day.

She said gunshots outside her house woke her up around midnight. Two distinct gunshots sounded like they came from the house.

SWAT responds

Late Tuesday, officers responded to the block on several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area. Witnesses described a man firing a gun. As officers were looking for the suspect, they heard additional shots being fired.

At about the same time, police received a 911 call from a home on the same block, reporting that a man armed with a gun broke in. There were multiple family members in the home and they were in two locations inside.

A 51-year-old who made it out said he saw the suspect twisting the home’s door handle trying to get in. He heard a few gunshots and then someone suddenly kicked the door in. He ran outside.

Officers surrounded the home and the SWAT team arrived. Police used a public address system to get five people to run out of the home. They said other people remained inside. They were hiding in the basement and stayed on the phone with 911.

A 29-year-old in the home reported waking up to banging at the door, saw the suspect and told him, “Get the (expletive) out of the house!,” according to the criminal complaint. The occupant blocked entry to the basement with a treadmill before hiding in a bathroom basement and calling 911. The suspect tried opening the door a few times, saying, “I only have one round left in my gun. I am going to kill you.”

A person on the phone with 911 reported hearing a possible struggle occurring, which led the SWAT team to immediately enter the house and “rescue the remaining family members,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. There were two still inside.

The chamber and magazine of the handgun found near King were empty. A live 9mm round and a spent 9mm casing were found in front of the side door of the home. Analysis of the handgun showed it fired the casing, as well as the casing recovered in Harmon’s bedroom.

Witnesses report mental issues

Officers spoke to King’s co-worker, who was identified as MC. He said he and others hung out with King after work on Tuesday, that they drank and smoked weed. He said King thinks people are following him. He believes King had a mental breakdown. One friend left after he became uncomfortable with King’s behavior.

MC said King’s behavior also made him uncomfortable, so he decided to take King and his girlfriend to King’s mother’s house.

MC said that when he turned west on Maryland Avenue at White Bear Lake Avenue, he heard “pop, pop, pop.” He saw a black handgun in King’s hands and believed he fired out the back window. MC said he did not know King had a handgun on him and that he was scared for his life. He stopped the truck and told the two to get out. MC called King’s mother when he got home, and he “told her something was wrong with him,” the complaint said.

King’s mother told police her son was suicidal and having problems with drug use, according to the complaint. She said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder.

Denies knowing homicide victim

In an interview with investigators, King said he was at MC’s house after work with his girlfriend. King denied having a weapon, but he was unsure if his girlfriend had her Springfield 9mm handgun with her. He said they drank and smoked weed, which he thinks was laced with fentanyl unbeknownst to him. He said people showed up at the house who made him uncomfortable.

King told police he does not remember anything after MC’s house, that the next thing he remembered was waking up to police yelling at him with an AR-15 in his face. He was upset that police woke him up.

King said he did not know whose house he slept in.

King denied going into Harmon’s house, however, he identified several rooms when shown photos, the complaint said. He said the backyard looked familiar.

When shown photos of Harmon and his roommate, King said he did not know either of them. He denied hurting anyone.

King then said he might have found a gun in the area, and that if Harmon was shot while sleeping then “that is an execution and (expletive) up,” the complaint said. “King said he is possibly being framed.”

Related Articles