Charges: Predatory offender failed to update address as required

Feb. 18—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man convicted of criminal sexual conduct in December now faces a charge for allegedly failing to update law enforcement on his whereabouts.

Mahad Ahmed Mohamud, 28, was charged with a felony Friday in Nicollet County District Court for failing to fulfill registration requirements for predatory offenders.

Mohamud was convicted of a gross misdemeanor in December after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in an apartment in October 2019, according to a criminal complaint.

An investigation reportedly determined he wasn't living at the address he previously provided and was staying on people's couches. He was required to register with law enforcement within 24 hours of leaving his last primary address.

Efforts to reach him initially weren't successful, but in late January a police officer received a message from Mohamud saying he would call the following day. He didn't and as of Feb. 11, his whereabouts were still unknown, a court complaint said.

