Charges reduced in 2018 fatal Thousand Oaks stabbing based on cannabis-induced psychosis

Prosecutors have filed a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in what was previously a murder case where a woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man she was dating at his Thousand Oaks condominium in 2018.

The change was prompted by a forensic psychologist's review, on behalf of prosecutors, who found the woman became "acutely psychotic" after consuming marijuana, then stabbed the victim, herself and her dog, according to court filings.

On Wednesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed an amended charging document alleging Bryn Spejcher, now 32, committed involuntary manslaughter with the use of a knife. Prosecutors also filed several special allegations, including that the crime involved great violence.

Spejcher is accused of killing Chad O’Melia, 26. The incident took place around 1 a.m. May 2018, at O'Melia's condo on Maegan Place in Thousand Oaks. O'Melia suffered extensive stab wounds over much of his body, including his head, face, neck, chest, hands, arms and organs, the psychologist's findings noted in the charging document.

Spejcher, who was 27 at the time and an audiologist, also stabbed herself multiple times, including slash and stab wounds to her face and neck. One wound to her right jugular vein required surgery, according to the filing.

The review, which included examination of body-worn camera video from the scene, noted Spejcher was described as appearing "possessed," which is consistent with acute psychosis.

The psychologist, Kris Mohandie, noted that Spejcher's stabbing of "her own beloved dog, without any evidence of animal cruelty tendencies, is highly inconsistent with her love of dogs, and underscores her level of impairment," according to the filing.

Cannabis-induced psychotic disorder can develop shortly after a high dose and usually involves persecutory delusions, among other symptoms, the psychologist noted.

Marijuana use came up in previous court hearings when a sergeant testified in 2019.

Sgt. Steven Jenkins told the court that at one point, O’Melia went out to the porch to smoke marijuana out of a bong and Spejcher went with him.

She told the sergeant she didn’t feel the effects of the marijuana, and O’Melia said he’d give her something more intense.

O’Melia lit the bong and filled it with white smoke and Spejcher inhaled, according to the testimony. She fell ill afterward and went to the bathroom, Jenkins said previously. She said her vision was blurry, she couldn’t breathe and felt like she was dying, he said at the time.

The prosecution's filing noted that the psychologist's findings mean evidence no longer supports a murder charge.

"The charges were amended to involuntary manslaughter to reflect the state of the evidence as it has developed, specifically the inability to prove malice in the killing of Mr. O’Melia," said Chief Deputy DA Paul Nuñez, who is prosecuting the case, in an email. "In reaching this decision, we have taken into account the forensic psychologist’s findings and conclusions" as noted in the amended charging document.

The body-worn camera evidence corroborated the psychologist's findings, Nuñez said.

Expert witnesses for the defense made similar findings, the prosecution's document notes.

Spejcher's audiologist license was suspended by the state in 2018 pending outcome of the criminal case, California Medical Board filings show.

On Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court, Spejcher pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge and denied the special allegations.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 23. Spejcher remains out of custody on a bail bond.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Thousand Oaks 2018 fatal stabbing suspect's charges reduced