Charges reduced against ARCA racer and Father Lopez senior Daniel Dye

Daniel Dye stunned the ARCA field last week.

Prosecutors have reduced a battery charge against Daniel Dye, a driver in the ARCA racing series and a senior at Father Lopez High School, from a felony to a misdemeanor.

ARCA, which suspended Dye after his arrest, announced on Friday that he had been reinstated.

"He has been approved to return to all ARCA racing activities effective Friday, May 13, 2022," according to the statement on the ARCA website.

Dye was arrested April 26 after he was accused of punching another student in the groin during class, sending the student to the hospital with a serious injury, Daytona Beach Police said.

Dye, 18, has been free on $2,500 bail from the Volusia County Branch Jail, court records show.

ARCA Racer Arrested: Police: ARCA racer and Father Lopez senior Daniel Dye arrested for felony battery on classmate

Winning Race: Daniel Dye, Father Lopez senior, wins ARCA Menards race in just second career start

More: How does the ARCA-NASCAR relationship work? Here's everything you need to know

Dye was charged initially by police with felony battery.

But on Friday, 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s office formally charged Dye with a first-degree misdemeanor.

Prosecutors sometimes dismiss, downgrade or upgrade charges between arrest and filing formal charges.

Dye’s case was moved from felony court to Volusia County Court David Foxman’s docket. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 20 at 8:30 a.m.

The son of local car dealer Randy Dye, Daniel won his first career ARCA race last summer and competed in a handful of events in 2020 for Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's current Vice President of Strategy and Innovation.

He signed on with GMS Racing this season to run his first full-time ARCA schedule, finished third in the season-opener at Daytona in February and has a pair of top-three finishes in three races. Dye recently finished 17th at Talladega in April.

After Dye’s initial arrest, ARCA Menards series officials suspended him indefinitely.

Story continues

Investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department said the incident occurred at 2:50 p.m. on April 25 at the high school at 3918 LPGA Blvd.

The injured student told police that while sitting in class, Dye came up to him and started dancing in the victim's face, an arrest report states.

The victim pushed Dye away but he continued to dance near the victim, police said.

The victim thought the incident was over but Dye suddenly came from behind and punched him in the groin, according to the report.

The student fell to the ground, but was able to leave the room where he realized that he was seriously injured, police said.

The injured student drove home to his father and went to the hospital, police said.

At the hospital, the student was referred to a urologist, the arrest report noted

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Charges reduced against ARCA racer and Father Lopez Senior Daniel Dye