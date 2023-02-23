Charges reduced against woman, 76, accused of killing terminally ill husband

The charges against an elderly woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital have been reduced.

STORY: ‘A horrific incident:’ New details released in cold case of slain Central Florida woman

Ellen Gilland, 76, was initially arrested on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to the death of her husband Jerry Gilland.

But a grand jury indictment dated Wednesday says Gilland is now facing charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter, as well as aggravated assault and aggravated assualt of a law enforcement officer.

Gilland was previously denied bond. She’s been in custody since the shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach on Jan. 21.

Ellen Gilland, 76, is facing the possibility of life behind bars for shooting and killing her terminally ill husband, Jerry, inside AdventHealth Daytona Beach last month.

Earlier this month, a judge said they would not grant Gilland bond saying she posed a danger to the community because she endangered hospital staff at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and deputies who responded to the hospital by pointing the gun at them.

CLICK HERE to read the original WFTV article.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories