With charges reduced, couple gets time served in heist

Oct. 28—A boyfriend and girlfriend who were accused of conspiring in the gunpoint robbery of an acquaintance outside the Manchester Walmart have pleaded guilty to sharply reduced charges and received prison terms that they have already completed, with credit for time they spent in jail unable to post bond.

DEFENDANTS: Angel R. "Biga" Rodriguez, 39, of Norwich and Christina Marie Owens, 37, of New London

GUILTY PLEAS: Rodriguez pleaded to illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree threatening, and sixth-degree larceny; Owens pleaded to conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

SENTENCES: Rodriguez got three years, suspended after a year in jail, followed by a two-year conditional discharge; Owens got 90 days in jail.

Angel R. "Biga" Rodriguez, 39, of Norwich pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to felony counts of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and first-degree threatening, as well as a misdemeanor count of sixth-degree larceny.

Judge David P. Gold gave Rodriguez a year in prison but ordered that he get credit for the time he has spent in jail since Oct. 18, 2021. There is no indication in online records that Rodriguez has any other sentence or pending case, so it seems he should be released immediately.

When released, Rodriguez is to spend two years on a "conditional discharge," which is similar to probation except that it doesn't require reporting to a probation officer. Rodriguez will face up to two more years in prison if he is arrested in that period.

His girlfriend, Christina Marie Owens, 37, of New London, pleaded guilty only to a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, records show.

Gold gave her a 90-day prison sentence and ordered that she receive credit for the time she has spent in jail since June 2, meaning that she has completed the sentence.

But online state Department of Correction records listed Owens as an inmate today, serving a nine-month sentence for driving with a license suspended for driving while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.

Connecticut inmates serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half their prison terms. Rodriguez and Owens were originally charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, and Rodriguez was charged with committing the robbery. Each of those charges carries up to 20 years in prison.

The incident was reported to police around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2021. Manchester police Officer Nicholas Sinopoli details the following in an affidavit:

The complainant told the officer that Owens was his friend. He said she and her boyfriend had picked him up at his house in the Willimantic section of Windham to go to Middletown and Hartford to buy cocaine.

The complainant knew the boyfriend only as "Angel," but later identified him from photographs as Rodriguez.

During the trip, Owens, who was driving, said she needed to stop at Walmart in Manchester, the complainant told the officer. When they got to Walmart, he said, Owens parked all the way in the back of the parking lot, got out of the car, went to the trunk area, and yelled something to Rodriguez that the complainant couldn't hear.

He said Rodriguez got out of the car, opened the rear door where the complainant was sitting, pulled a gun from his waistband, put it to the complainant's ribs, and said, "Give me everything you have."

The complainant said he gave his wallet to Rodriguez, who made him pull out his pockets to prove he had nothing else.

He said Owens got in the driver's seat and Rodriguez yelled, "Pull around there so I can off him." The complainant said Rodriguez then backed away from the vehicle. He said he got out and managed to escape.

