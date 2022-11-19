Charges refiled in SCI-Dallas stabbing involving two life inmates

Nov. 19—JACKSON TWP. — State police refiled assault charges against an inmate at the State Correctional Institution in Dallas who allegedly used a homemade "shank" to stab another inmate in August.

The initial charges against John Byrd of aggravated assault, simple assault and an inmate in possession of a weapon were filed in August and dismissed in September. State police refiled the charges in October and Byrd was arraigned on Thursday by District Justice Brian Tupper of Kingston Township.

Tupper set bail at $50,000, but Byrd, 51, who is serving a life sentence for a 1989 homicide in Philadelphia was unable to post bail and remained imprisoned.

The criminal complaint said: State police were called to the prison on Aug. 1 for a report of a stabbing on F Block. The investigation found Byrd stabbed inmate Ford Howard, 60, multiple times before they separated them and returned to their cells.

Howard, who is serving a life sentence for a 1983 homicide in Philadelphia, was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township for treatment of superficial wounds. Byrd was placed in the Restricted Housing Unit of the prison.

Prison video recorded the incident and staff identified Byrd and Howard in the recording. The video showed Byrd thrusting multiple times, striking Howard in the attack. A corrections officer arrived and saw Byrd returning to his cell holding a "shank." Byrd gave the "shank" to the corrections officer. Byrd and Howard refused to be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.