Charges related to Scottdale standoff withdrawn upon man's death

Dec. 6—A criminal complaint against a Scottdale man who was the subject of a police standoff last month was withdrawn because of his death, according to court records and prosecutors.

Toxicology results are pending for Matthew B. Gribble, 44, who died Nov. 24, according to the county coroner's office. He was pronounced dead at his home.

Scottdale police and members of the state attorney general's drug task force were serving a search warrant at Gribble's Market Street home at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 24, according to court papers released Monday. Police said Gribble told them he had two guns, refused to come out and threatened to use them if officers came inside.

Members of the state police Special Emergency Response Team talked to him by phone for several hours to no avail, according to troopers. Court papers did not indicate how or when the standoff ended.

Scottdale police filed a complaint that day charging him with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. Scottdale police did not return a message.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .