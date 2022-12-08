Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes

Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes.

Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states someone called Mankato police Saturday to report a man stumbled through the backdoor of a restaurant and claimed he had just gotten jumped and robbed by two men he knew.

Police said the man had injuries on his head, face and hand and had been walking with wet socks on in the snow and ice.

The man reported that Wilson falsely accused him of owing him money, and he agreed to meet with Wilson via text. As he was walking down Belle Avenue, he said Wilson drove up in a vehicle with another man inside.

The two men then got out of the vehicle and started beating the man, according to the complaint. Before leaving, the man said they stole his cellphone, iPad, mini drone, shoes and winter hat.

Police put out a warrant for Wilson's arrest and he hadn't been located as of when the charges were filed.

