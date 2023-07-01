Charges: Smoking near lizard led to assault

Jul. 1—LE CENTER — A man smoking cigarettes in close proximity to a pet lizard reportedly led to an assault in June, according to charges filed in Le Sueur County.

Caleb James Fox, 20, of Montgomery, was recently charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault in Le Sueur County District Court.

The alleged incident occurred June 17 in Montgomery, with a woman telling police that he had pointed a gun at her head and threated to kill her at her apartment, according to a criminal complaint. She said the threat came after she told him to stop smoking by her lizard.

He refused, the complaint the states, so she started pushing him away from the lizard. She said he then pulled out the gun.

The woman reported leaving the apartment and being afraid to return. A friend encouraged her to report the incident.

The firearm was reportedly a "ghost gun" made by a 3D printer.

Police reviewed a recorded video call between the man and woman. An officer quoted Fox as saying he needed to defend himself, to which the woman replied "all I did is yell at you about smoking a cigarette by my dragon."

Fox reportedly claimed she scratched him, which she denied.

His initial appearance in court is set for Aug. 22, according to court records.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola